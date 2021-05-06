MP Lockdown: As the state government has imposed strict Janta Curfew, here's what's allowed and what's closed in Madhya Pradesh:

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Madhya Pradesh government on Thursday has imposed 'Janta Curfew' till May 15 to break the chain of transmission of COVID-19. The curfew will begin from May 6, today and will continue for 9 days. This decision was taken after the state reported an 18 per cent Coronavirus positivity rate in the state. Earlier, the state government had imposed weekend lockdown in all the urban cities and a lockdown in the entire Chhindwara district in April.

"To break the chain of transmission of corona in the state we have to completely shut everything till May 15, strict 'Janta Curfew'. We can't shut things for too long but with more than 18 per cent positivity we can't remain open" Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan was quoted saying.

As the state government has imposed strict Janta Curfew, here's what's allowed and what's closed in Madhya Pradesh:

What's Open?

- All essential services will remain open

- Movement of public transport for essential services

- Essential services shops such as medical shops, groceries shop, etc will remain open

- Petrol, diesel, LPG and CNG pumps will remain open

- All government offices will remain open for 5 days a week for the next 3 months

- Semi-government and private company employees engaged in essential services will be exempted from this lockdown.

- Restaurants to remain open for deliveries

- Patients, pregnant women and other medical emergencies exempted from Janta Curfew

What's Closed?

-Social gatherings such as weddings not allowed till the end of May as they are 'super spreader events'.

- No dine-in restraunts

- Schools, colleges and other educational institution will remain close

- Non-essential services such as malls, theatres, gym, spa, beauty parlour, religious places, etc, will remain close

Meanwhile, as per the state health department, Madhya Pradesh reported 12,319 active cases taking the tally to 6,24,985 on Wedensday while 71 fatalities taking the death toll to 6,074.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv