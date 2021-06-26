Madhya Pradesh Lockdown: Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the COVID-19 situation in Madhya Pradesh is under control, adding that 35 districts have not reported a single case in the past few days.

Bhopal | Jagran News Desk: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday announced his decision to end the Sunday corona curfew in the state as positivity rate has declined to 0.06 per cent. Speaking to reporters, Chouhan said that the COVID-19 situation in Madhya Pradesh is under control, adding that 35 districts have not reported a single case in the past few days.

"In this situation, it is not justified to impose a corona curfew on Sunday. So we are withdrawing it immediately," Chouhan was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Though the Sunday corona curfew has been ended in Madhya Pradesh, the state government has asked people to follow appropriate COVID-19 norms amid concerns over the Delta Plus variant of the infection.

Earlier in the day, state education minister Vishwas Sarang said that Madhya Pradesh has reported eight cases of Delta Plus variant so far. He said that the patients infected with the Delta Plus variant are being tested as per protocol and the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has been regularly sharing information with the state in this regard.

"Our constant focus is to ramp up testing. The authorities had carried out contact tracing of these patients and none of the contacts was found to be infected with this variant," Sarang was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Meanwhile, officials have said that two people, who tested positive for the Delta Plus variant, have succumbed to the infection in Madhya Pradesh. The officials said that the victims were the residents of Ashoknagar and Ujjain.

Madhya Pradesh, on the other hand, on Friday recorded 50 new cases of COVID-19 and 22 casualties that pushed the tally of infections to 7.89 lakh and took the toll to 8,871, as per the state health department.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma