Madhya Pradesh Lady Police Officer Posed As Student In Indore's Medical College; Here's Why

A Madhya Pradesh woman police official for cracking a case of ragging reported at the government-run Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) medical college in Indore went undercover and posed as a student for 3 months, an official informed on Monday.

This 24-year-old lady police officer was sent to the college, where she posed as a medical student and was able to connect all the dots in the case successfully to nail the accused, the official added.

Shalini Pandey, who posed as the student in an interview with news outlet NDTV said that this was an "entirely new experience" for her. "I would go to college every day disguised as a student. I spoke to students at the canteen. I would talk about myself, and gradually they started opening up and confiding in me," she said.

The case was taken into account after, a student of the college had filed a complaint with the University Grants Commission (UGC) helpline, following which the institute's administration filed a criminal case against unidentified students on July 24.

According to the complaint, the accused senior students had allegedly ragged their juniors by making them perform obscene acts.

“The complaint on the UGC helpline had complete details about the ragging incident, but it did not mention the names of the accused and the complainant student. The complaint also carried screenshots of chats on a social media platform, but the number of students involved had not been revealed,” Sanyogitaganj police station in-charge Tehzeeb Qazi said reported, to news agency PTI.

Meanwhile, in the same case, another woman personnel was roped in to pose as a nurse and two constables were sent as canteen workers to the college to solve the case, an MP police official informed.

A detailed investigation not only confirmed the crime but also helped the police identify 11 students who were involved, the official said.

After the operation, now, notices have been served to the accused under relevant provisions of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and they have been asked to cooperate in the investigations and appear in court when the charge sheet is submitted.

After getting a list of the accused students, the college administration has suspended them for three months with immediate effect last week, a police official said.