Madhya Pradesh Hooch Tragedy: At least 24 people have died, while 15 others remain hospitalised, after drinking spurious liquor in the Morena District of Madhya Pradesh

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: At least 24 people have died, while 15 others remain hospitalised, after drinking spurious liquor in the Morena District of Madhya Pradesh, a senior police official said on Thursday.

The three-member committee constituted by the MP government to conduct a probe into the incident has reached Manpur village. The members of the committee include additional Chief Secretary Rajesh Rajora, additional Director General of Police (CID) A Sai Manohar and deputy Inspector General Mithilesh Shukla, PTI reported.

The Shivraj Singh Chauhah's government has suspended Morena's sub-divisional officer of police Sujit Bhadir, while the entire staff of Bagchini police station too has been removed on charges of negligence of duty. Morena's collector and superintendent of police has been transferred and in their place the government has appointed B Karthikeyan (as the new collector) and Sunil Kumar Pande (as the new SP).

A case has been registered by the police against seven people in connection with the incident on the charge of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and under the Excise Act, and declared a reward of Rs 10,000 each for their arrests.

The spurious liquor consumed by those killed or fallen sick on Monday night was white-coloured. 15 people are currently undergoing treatment at different government hospitals in Morena and Gwalior.

The MP Chief Minister had termed the incident as "painful" and said a campaign should be launched against illegal liquor sales in the state. A similar incident in the Ujjain district of the state last October, last year had claimed the lives of 14 people.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja