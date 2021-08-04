New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the monsoon season, many parts of the country are facing widespread rainfall causing flood-like situation in several states. Among them is Madhya Pradesh, which is witnessing incessant rains since last two days causing flood-like situation in many parts of the state. As per the information given by the officials, atleast 1,171 villages have been submerged due to heavy rain. Most of these villages are located in Sheopur and Shivpuri districts, the worst-hit districts.



Meanwhile, the state government is ensuring no loss of life due to the floods and is engaged in rescue and relief operation in several districts. NDRF, SDRF, and the Indian Army have also joined the state disaster management officials in relief operations.



Expressing concerns over the grim situation, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, “The flood situation in the state, especially in North Madhya Pradesh, is grim. NDRF, SDRF, Army, and BSF have rescued 5,950 people from 240 villages. Meanwhile, IAF helicopters are also rescuing people from the flood sites. More efforts are being made to rescue 1,950 people who are still stuck in the flood."



"30 villages of Sheopur are affected due to the rising water level of the rivers Kaveri, Seep and Parvati. So far more than 1,000 people have been evacuated from the site. At present, the rescue operation to evacuate 1,000 people from Jwalapur, Bherawada, Mewara, Jatkheda is going on," the CM further added.



The CM also informed that due to heavy rains, rivers are flowing above the danger mark. Chambal, Kaveri rivers have caused flood in 13 villages of Morena. So far a total of 250 people have been rescued from the site whereas, 200 people are yet to be evacuated. On the other hand, 1,100 people have been evacuated from 36 affected villages of Datia whereas 45 people are yet to be rescued, he said.



Amit Shah ensures full support in rescue and relief work:



Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday spoke to CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and inquired about the flood situation in the state. While informing about the developemnt, Amit Shah mentioned that the Center is leaving no stones unturned for providing every possible help to Madhya Pradesh.



CM Chouhan, meanwhile, ensured people that the rains have now subsided and the water level has started receding. However, due to the grim situation, the communication system in Shivpuri has collapsed. He said that the government has contacted the Telecom Ministry to look into the matter and try to restore the infrastructure.



IMD issued 'red alert' for 5 districts:



The IMD has predicted a possibility of heavy rainfall in Gwalior-Chambal region, which is in the grip of floods following heavy downpour. The India Meteorological Department has also issued a red alert for Shivpuri, Sheopur, Guna and two other districts. Rivers like Chambal, Sindh, Narmada, and Parvati are already in spate and due to the rising water, crops have been damaged really badly and has also affected the cattle. The IMD has issued an orange alert in 9 districts of the state whereas a yellow alert has also been issued in 8 districts of the state.



Meanwhile, in the last five days the monsoon has taken the most devastating turn for West Madhya Pradesh as a low pressure area has formed over the region, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to put the subdivision under red alert from August 1 to 3. It is expected that the low-pressure system is likely to weaken on Wednesday. However, widespread rainfall with thunderstorm are expected in the region till August 5.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen