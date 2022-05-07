Indore | Jagran News Desk: In a tragic incident, at least 7 people were charred to death while 9 have so far been rescued after a massive fire broke out in a double-storey building in Indore's Swarna Bagh Colony in the early hours of Saturday. According to the preliminary information, the massive blaze was triggered by an electric short circuit inside a house.

#UPDATE | Seven people died in the fire that broke out in a two-storey building in Indore, Madhya Pradesh: Indore Police Commissioner Harinarayana Chari Mishra to ANI



Latest visuals from the spot. pic.twitter.com/E6wXhytkl3 — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) May 7, 2022

"Seven people have died and nine people have so fare been rescued by officials present at the spot", Indore Police Commissioner Harinarayan Chari Mishra said, adding that further investigation is underway. Meanwhile, a fire department official said that "the fire might have started due a short circuit. It took us three hours to bring the fire under control."

According to Vijay Nagar police station inspector Tehzeeb Qazi, a short circuit in the electric metre ignited the fire which engulfed the vehicles in the parking of the residential complex before taking an awful turn. "Most of the deaths were due to asphyxiation", he said.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed grief over the tragic incident and ordered a probe into the incident and also said that strict action should be taken against those found to be negligent. The Chief Minister also announced Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia for the kin of the deceased in the Indore fire incident.

इंदौर में आग लगने की घटना में मौत की खबर अत्यंत ह्रदय विदारक है। मैंने इसके जांच के आदेश दे दिए हैं। जिसकी भी लापरवाही सामने आएगी, उसके विरुद्ध कड़ी कार्रवाई की जाएगी। मृतकों के परिजनों को 4-4 लाख रुपए दिए जाएंगे। https://t.co/zrgk7dyVpu — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) May 7, 2022

In another fire incident, a massive blaze broke out in a Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) office building in the Santacruz area of Mumbai on Saturday morning. As many as eight fire tenders are at the spot and firefighting operations is currently underway. No injuries or casualties have been reported so far.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan