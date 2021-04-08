MP COVID Restrictions: This comes as Madhya Pradesh, on Wednesday, reported 4,043 new cases of coronavirus, taking its tally to 3,18,014, while 13 fatalities pushed the death toll to 4,086.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases, the Madhya Pradesh government on Thursday announced a weekend lockdown in all urban cities of the state starting from April 9. The lockdown in Madhya Pradesh will start at 6 pm on Friday and will end at 6 am on Monday. The government also announced a lockdown in the entire Chhindwara district for the next seven days beginning from 8 pm on Thursday.

"In the wake of Covid-19 situation, there'll be lockdown from 6 pm on Friday to 6 am on Monday in all urban areas of Madhya Pradesh. For cities where cases have increased, appropriate action will be taken after the meeting of the crisis management group. We are making containment areas in big cities," Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.

The MP government also announced a temporary suspension of bus operations from the neighbouring state of Chhattisgarh till April 15. The order also said that not wearing a mask will fall under the category of crime and strict action will be taken against those who do not wear masks. Earlier, the MP government had announced a Sunday lockdown in six cities including Chhindwara, Ratlam, Khargone, Bhopal, Indore and Jabalpur. This comes as Madhya Pradesh, on Wednesday, reported 4,043 new cases of coronavirus, taking its tally to 3,18,014, while 13 fatalities pushed the death toll to 4,086.

Here's what's open and what's closed in Madhya Pradesh

What's open?

There will be an exemption on ferrying essential items and there will be no ban on the movement of goods vehicles.

The supply of fruits, vegetables, milk, LPG, petrol-diesel and medicine will continue as usual.

All the government offices of the state will be open 5 days a week (Monday to Friday), from 10 am to 6 pm for the next 3 months.

The government and semi-government personnel working in night shifts and private sector personnel engaged in essential goods services will also be exempted.

What's closed?

Night curfew will be clamped in all the urban areas of the state till further orders from 10 pm to 6 am from April 8.

In the urban areas of all districts, there will be a lockdown on every Sunday till further orders.

The government offices will remain closed on Saturday-Sunday.

A complete lockdown has been announced for the next 2 days from 8 pm on Wednesday in Shajapur city.

Schools and Colleges across the state will remain closed till April 15.

A complete lockdown has been imposed in the entire Chhindwara district for the next seven days beginning from 8 pm on Thursday.

