New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday night announced the expansion of the Sunday lockdown to four more districts in wake of the rising coronavirus cases across the state. The four districts where Sunday lockdown will be imposed are Betul, Chhindwara, Ratlam and Khargone. The lockdown will begin at 10 PM on Saturday and end at 6 AM on Monday.

Sunday lockdown has already been imposed in Bhopal, Indore and Jabalpur last week. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced this while briefing his ministerial colleagues on the coronavirus situation after the cabinet meeting.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan