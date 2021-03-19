Madhya Pradesh Coronavirus Restrictions: The lockdown will be imposed on Sunday, said the state government, adding that all schools and colleges in the three cities will stay closed till March 31.

Bhopal | Jagran News Desk: A one-day lockdown will be imposed in three Madhya Pradesh cities -- Indore, Bhopal and Jabalpur -- on March 21 to control the spread of the deadly coronavirus in the state, said the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government, adding that all schools, colleges and educational institutions in the three cities will stay closed till March 31.

Since February, coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh have been rising steadily, forcing the state government to partially reimpose restrictions. On Friday, the state reported over 1,100 fresh cases and seven deaths, taking Madhya Pradesh's caseload to 2.73 lakh and the toll to 3,901.

"A death each was reported from Bhopal, Gwalior, Ujjain, Chhindwara, Khandwa, Shajapur and Umaria. Indore's caseload rose by 309 to reach 63.510, while that of Bhopal touched 46,383 with the addition of 272 cases. The active caseload in the two cities is 1,960 and 1,495 respectively," news agency PTI quoted a Madhya Pradesh Health Department official as saying.

Earlier this week, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had also imposed a night curfew in Indore and Bhopal to break the chain of the COVID-19 pandemic. He also instructed the officials that all markets in eight other affected cities -- Jabalpur, Gwalior, Ujjain, Ratlam, Burhanpur, Chhindwara, Betul and Khargone -- will have to be closed by 10 pm.

"I have instructed the team to discuss night curfew and other things. Relevant departments will prepare for a meeting which will be held tomorrow. We have issued some instruction and will take few more steps if needed," Chouhan had said after analysing the situation in the state.

Chouhan on Monday also announced that all passengers arriving in Madhya Pradesh from Maharashtra will have to show a negative RT-PCR test report upon their arrival in Bhopal and Indore. He had also appealed to the Union Health Ministry to supply more COVID-19 vaccines to Madhya Pradesh. "The Union health minister has promised to provide the remaining shots very soon," he said after he met Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan.

