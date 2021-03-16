Madhya Pradesh Coronavirus Restriction: However, the government clarified that there will not be any curfew or partial lockdown in the cities where markets were directed to close at 10 pm.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday announced that night curfew will be implemented in Bhopal and Indore from March 17 until further orders as the two cities in the state account for a maximum number of new COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh.

The government, in its order, also said that markets will be shut in 8 cities at 10 pm from March 17 till further orders. However, the government clarified that there will not be any curfew or partial lockdown in the cities where markets were directed to close at 10 am.

The cities where the MP government has directed to close the markets at 10 pm are Jabalpur, Gwalior, Ujjain, Ratlam, Burhanpur, Chhindwara, Betul, Khargone.

"Night curfew will be implemented in Bhopal & Indore from March 17 until further order. Whereas markets in 8 cities-Jabalpur, Gwalior, Ujjain, Ratlam, Burhanpur, Chhindwara, Betul, Khargone to shut at 10 pm, from March 17. There won't be curfew in these cities", Madhya Pradesh Government said in an order.

The decision came days after Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that partial lockdown or night curfews will be implemented in Indore and Bhopal if the cases in these two cities continue to rise. The announcement from the chief minister came after meeting state authorities to review the coronavirus situation in Madhya Pradesh.

"Look at the rise in infection cases...Tough measures will be taken to flatten the curve. Night curfew might be clamped in Bhopal and Indore from Sunday or Monday," Chouhan was quoted as saying in an official statement.

Meanwhile, passengers arriving by flight from Maharashtra will have to produce the latest coronavirus negative report on arrival at Indore as well as Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, local authorities said on Monday. The rule was announced as new cases upsurged in the neighbouring states in the last few days.

Indore district magistrate Manish Singh issued guidelines which said passengers coming from Maharashtra must produce a negative report of RT-PCR test carried out no more than 48 hours before. In Bhopal, district authorities issued similar guidelines, saying passengers should produce negative coronavirus report with the test carried out no more than 72 hours before.

Madhya Pradesh on Monday reported 797 coronavirus positive cases, taking its tally to 2,69,391, while the toll rose to 3,890 after three deaths. No fresh COVID 19 case was reported from 12 of the 52 districts in the state on Wednesday. 510 people were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the count of recoveries in Madhya Pradesh to 2,60,477.

With 259 new cases, Indore's caseload reached 62,411 while that of Bhopal rose to 45,535 with the addition of 199 cases. Indore has reported 943 deaths and Bhopal 622, while the active caseload in the two cities is 1,686 and 978 respectively.

