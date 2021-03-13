New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India is witnessing a spurt in the new coronavirus cases for the past few weeks and it has prompted the concerned authorities to take restrictive measures to control the further rise in COVID-19 cases. 5 states including Kerala, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra are witnessing a spike in new COVID-19 cases and cumulatively account for 82.96 per cent of the total active cases in the country.

Now in wake of the spike in cases in Madhya Pradesh, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday said that night curfew can be imposed in Bhopal and Indore from Sunday or Monday in view of the rise in COVID-19 cases in these two districts. The announcement from the chief minister came after meeting state authorities to review the coronavirus situation in Madhya Pradesh.

"Look at the rise in infection cases...Tough measures will be taken to flatten the curve. Night curfew might be clamped in Bhopal and Indore from Sunday or Monday," Chouhan was quoted as saying in an official statement.

The Madhya Pradesh has also decided to starte thermal screening of all the passengers coming to the state through air, trains or roads from neigbouring Maharashtra, where the coronavirus cases are rising exponentially. During the meeting, ways to restrict the influx of people from Maharashtra were also discussed. Chouhan also instructed the officials to ensure that COVID-19 rules are strictly followed by people to prevent the spread of the virus.

On Friday, 603 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Madhya Pradesh. Indore, the worst-hit district in the state by the pandemic, saw 219 new cases, taking the caseload there to 61,642, Bhopal witnessed 138 fresh cases, which pushed its total count to 45,079. Indore has so far reported 940 deaths and Bhopal 621. There are 1,528 active cases in Indore, while the state capital has 806 such cases.

Meanwhile, the country, during the last 24 hours, reported a spike of nearly 25,000 new cases, which is the highest single-day toll since December last year. The rise in new cases has also led to a rise in active cases in the country, which has crossed the 2-lakh mark again, which is 1.74 per cent of the total infections. The alarming rise in new COVID-19 cases in the country came amid the intensive and accelerating vaccination drive through which a total of 2,82,18,457 beneficiaries have received the COVID-19 vaccine jab.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan