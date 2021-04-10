Madhya Pradesh COVID Restrictions: Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Rajesh Rajora said that the decision to extend the lockdown was taken after CM Chouhan reviewed the situation in the state.

Bhopal | Jagran News Desk: With the state being unable to break the chain of the deadly COVID-19 infection, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday announced that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Madhya Pradesh has decided to extend the lockdown in several cities and districts, including commercial hub Indore, till April 19 to 22.

"The way there is a spike in coronavirus infection cases, the number of active cases in Madhya Pradesh may reach one lakh by the end of this month. We will try to stop this in the middle as we have started adopting some measures, including lockdown," Chouhan was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Rajesh Rajora said that the decision to extend the lockdown was taken after CM Chouhan reviewed the situation in the state. He said that lockdown in Balaghat, Narsinghpur and Seoni districts, as well as Jabalpur city, will continue till the morning of April 22, adding that the local administration will issue orders under section 144 of the CrPC.

"Lockdown will be in force in Indore city, Rau, Mhow, Shajapur city and some districts like Ujjain, Barwani, Rajgarh and Vidisha till 6 am on April 19," news agency PTI quoted Rajora as saying.

Earlier this week, the Madhya Pradesh government had imposed a weekend lockdown in all the urban areas of the state till the morning of April 12. Notably, Madhya Pradesh has been reporting more than 4,000 infections for the past three days and officials believe that if cases continue to rise at this pace then the state might reach one lakh active coronavirus cases by the end of this month.

According to the information available at the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the state currently has over 30,000 active coronavirus cases while more than 2.92 lakh COVID-19 patients have recovered from the infection. Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh has recorded over 4,100 COVID-19 fatalities so far.

