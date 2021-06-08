MP Lockdown: 46 districts in Madhya Pradesh reported a Covid positivity rate less than 1 per cent on Monday, prompting the Shivraj administration to relax the restrictions.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced the relaxations in the ongoing 'corona curfew', following a cabinet meeting with his ministers, in Bhopal on Tuesday. The ongoing ‘corona curfew’ in the state has been extended till June 15 with certain relaxations, news agency ANI reported.

Markets in Ujjain to open till 7 am, on the odd-even basis in Khargone

Following the cabinet meeting it was informed that markets in Ujjain will remain open till 7 pm, whereas in Khargone, the individual shops will open on an odd-even basis. Whereas in Shivpuri, the shops on the left and right side of the roads will open on alternate days.

‘Tika Lagwao, Market Khulwao’ campaign in Bhopal

To encourage vaccination among the shop-owners in a market and their employees, the state government has started ‘Tika Lagwao, Market Khulwao’ (Get vaccinated to open the markets) campaign by collaboration with various trade unions.

46 districts in Madhya Pradesh reported a Covid positivity rate of less than 1 per cent on Monday, prompting the Shivraj administration to relax the restrictions to control the spread of COVID-19. The state government on May 31 had extended the Corona curfew till June 15, by placing a system to weekly assess the Covid situation in the state in order to change the status of relaxations if need be.

According to the state health ministry, in a total of eight districts, namely, Vidisha, Tikamgarh, Guna, Dindhori, Khandwa, Alirajpur and Burhanpur, the daily COVID-19 case count has been reported as zero in the last twenty-four hours.

Madhya Pradesh has reported over 7.85 lakh cases of COVID-19 and 8,337 deaths due to the same. At present, the state’s active patient count stands a little above eighteen thousand with a positivity rate hanging below one per cent in 46 districts across the central Indian state.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan