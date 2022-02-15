Bhopal | Jagran News Desk: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday informed that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Chouhan said that he has isolated himself and will do all the upcoming work virtually.

"I went for my RTPCR test which came out to be COVID-19 positive," he tweeted.

"I have normal symptoms. I am following the COVID-19 guidelines and I have isolated myself. I will do all the upcoming work virtually," he tweeted.

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweets that he has tested positive for #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/cFpgntCI9P — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2022

Chouhan further said that he will be virtually joining the program of Sant Shiromani Ravidas Jayanti, which is scheduled to be held on Wednesday (Feb 16).

This is the second time that he got infected with the COVID-19 virus. In July last year, Chouhan had tested positive for COVID-19.

The Madhya Pradesh government had last week withdrawn all COVID-19-related restrictions following a decline in cases of COVID-19 in the state.



On Monday, the state reported 1,760 new cases of coronavirus and four more fatalities, raising the infection tally to 10,27,651 and the death toll to 10,697, a health department official earlier said.



The COVID-19 positivity rate in Madhya Pradesh dipped to 2.4 per cent on Monday from 2.9 per cent the previous day, the official said.

Meanwhile, the country recorded around 20 per cent decline in fresh Covid infections at 27,409 cases in the last 24 hours, said the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday.

This is the first time in 44 days that new COVID-19 cases in India were recorded below 30,000.

The active Covid cases have reduced to 4,23,127, which constitute 0.99 per cent of the country's total positive cases. The recovery of 82,817 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 4,17,60,458.

The death toll climbed to 5,09,358 with 347 fresh fatalities.

Posted By: Subhasish Dutta