Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan, Congress' Kamal Nath Exchange Jibes Over 'Unfulfilled' Promises

As the assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, scheduled for this year, approach, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Congress state president Kamal Nath have engaged in a verbal brawl, seeking to learn from each other about "unfulfilled" poll promises.

The Congress won the last assembly polls but lost power in March 2020 has started making promises, including the loan waiver and the implementation of the old pension scheme. Notably, the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh, according to its election promises, has implemented the old pension scheme in the hill state.

"The Congress has started making false promises again. It was in power for 15 months and had issued a 973-point manifesto." "They have not fulfilled a single promise. At that time, the Bharatiya Janata Party was in opposition. Now, we are asking questions based on those false promises. We are also asking questions as the Congress has started coming up with false promises again, eyeing the polls," the BJP leader Chouhan told to reporters as quoted by news agency PTI.

The grand old party has promised to give bonus on several crops, including wheat, gram and rice. Did they give it to any crop during the "sava saal" (15-month rule)? Chouhan asked.

Countering the questions, the former CM of the state, Kamal Nath, replied, "Heard that Shivraj ji is asking questions from me about which promises we have fulfilled and which we have not. Only a person with an unstable mind can ask such questions. It is not the chief minister's job to ask questions but to implement public welfare schemes. If our announcements were in public interest, then he should implement them." Nath also said Chouhan should save queries for future, claiming people will unseat him from power and give a lot of opportunity to raise questions. "I feel he is doing net-practice for the same," he claimed.

Meanwhile, Chouhan, hitting back, said, "It is a matter of shame that instead of replying to the question, they are responding in a street-type language. If you have fulfilled the promises, then give an answer. Why are you feeling pinched?"

"You (Nath) continue to mislead people, keep saying false things and expect us not to ask questions. Kamal Nathji tum idhar-udhar ki baat mat karo. Yeh batao ki kafila luta kyun hai" (don't beat around the bush, but give concrete answers), he said as quoted by news agency PTI.

Chouhan, who has been hitting the Congress party with questions about various schemes, said he had asked former CM Nath 10 questions about the 2018 manifesto, which the BJP leader called "a bundle of lies."

"The CM's job is to I work for the people's welfare. Today when no question came from your end till sunset, I realised that finally better sense prevailed on you," Kamal Nath said as quoted by news agency PTI.

(With Inputs from PTI)