Madhya Pradesh Church Torched, Vandalised; Search For Culprits On

A CHURCH was torched and vandalised by unidentified persons in Madhya Pradesh's Narmadapuram district, police said On Monday.

According to a report by PTI, the incident came to light, located in the Chaukipura area on Sunday after some people went to the Church to offer prayers.

A case has also been filed against unidentified persons and efforts are on to trace the culprits, Itarsi sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP) Mahendra Singh Chauhan told PTI over the phone.

The initial investigation revealed that the vandals entered the place of worship, built around five years ago and located 40 km from the district headquarters, by removing a window net and burnt it from inside, said the official.

Reportedly, some religious texts and a few other things including furniture were also destroyed in the fire, the official said quoting a complaint filed in connection with the incident.

A local devotee Denis Jonathan claimed that some people who went to church on Sunday to offer prayers found it church with the word "Ram" inscribed on the wall.

The church located in Sukhtawa village of Kesala block, was connected to the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, said the official.

SDOP Chauhan stated that they have formed teams to identify and nab the vandals and a case has been registered under Indian Penal Code Section 295 ( Injuring or defiling a place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class).

In response to a question, the police mentioned that there was not any tension in Chaukipura area following the incident.

(With inputs from PTI)