Bhopal | Jagran News Desk: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday announced that he has tested positive the highly contagious coronavirus. Chouhan said that he will admitted at COVID19-dedicated Chirayu Hospital in Madhya Pradesh 'on the advice of doctors'.

In a series of tweets, Chouhan said that he has tested positive for coronavirus, appealing all his colleagues and individuals who came in contact with him to get themselves tested for the dreadful infection, adding that all those who were in close contact with him over the last few days have been quarantined.

"I am following all COVID-19 guidelines and have quarantined myself as per the advice of the doctors...I will be participating in the daily COVID-19 review meeting via video conferencing as much as possible now," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Appealing people to be careful, the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister said that a person can recover from coronavirus if he or she gets proper treatment. Chouhan also said that he will be participating in the daily COVID-19 review meeting via video conferencing.

"In my absence, the daily meetings on Madhya Pradesh's coronavirus preparations and measures will be conducted by state Home Minister Dr Narottam Mishra, state Minister of Urban Development and Administration Bhuppendra Siingh, state Education Minister Vishvas Sarang and state Health Minister Dr PR Choudhary. I will continue to make every effort to control COVID-19 crisis in the state during my treatment," he said in another tweet.

The shocking news comes on a day when India crossed the grim mark of 13 lakh coronavirus cases. However, Madhya Pradesh is relatively less affected by the pandemic. According to the latest information available at the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the novel infection has affected over 26,000 and claimed nearly 800 lives in the state so far.

Meanwhile, the recovery rate in Madhya Pradesh currently stands at 68.16 per cent as nearly 18,000 have recovered from the deadly pathogen so far.

PM Modi to review coronavirus crisis on July 27

With the country preparing to enter the third phase of the phasewise upliftment of the coronavirus-induced lockdown or "Unlock 3.0", Prime Minister Narendra Modi will likely review the COVID-19 pandemic in the country on July 27, said media reports.

According to reports, the prime minister will meet all the chief ministers and representatives of the states and union territories (UTs) on July 27. Home Minister Amit Shah and Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan will also take part in the COVID-19 review meeting on July 27.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma