New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Supreme Court on Monday put on Madhya Pradesh High Court's order directing political parties to switch to virtual campaigning for the upcoming by-elections in the state. It further asked the Election Commission to take appropriate steps in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The top court, however, also pulled up the political parties for creating a situation that compelled the high court to intervene. "Had political parties maintained the protocol, this situation wouldn't have arisen," it observed.

Ahead of the bypolls on 28 seats in nine districts, the Gwalior bench of the high court had last week had directed magistrates of the districts under its jurisdiction not to permission to any candidate or political party for public gatherings unless they can prove that virtual election campaign is not possible.

The Election Commission challenged the high court order in the Supreme Court, saying that conducting elections was in the sole jurisdiction of the poll agency and that the high court had no power to interfere. It also said that the high court's order would derail the poll process and the restrictions will impact the level playing field for candidates.

The poll panel, which is empowered to take decisions to hold elections, has issued guidelines to allow political gatherings during the campaigning.

Twenty-eight seats of Madhya Pradesh will be up for by-elections which are being held along with the assembly polls in Bihar. These bypolls will decide the fate of the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government in the state. Many of these seats fell vacant after Jyotiraditya Scindia switched camp from the Congress to the BJP with his loyalists in March.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta