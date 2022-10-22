15 UP Labourers Killed, 40 Injured After Bus Collides With Truck In MP's Rewa; CM Yogi Announces Rs 2 Lakh Ex-Gratia

AT LEAST 15 people were killed while around 40 have been injured after the bus they travelling to met with an accident in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district in the wee hours of Saturday. The crowded bus with nearly 100 onboard was going from Hyderabad to Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh when it collided with a trolley near Suhagi Pahari in Rewa.

As per the police, of the total 40 injured in the mishap, 20 have been admitted to a hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. "All the residents onboard the bus are reportedly the residents of Uttar Pradesh," Rewa Superintendent of Police, Naveen Bhasin, as quoted by news agency ANI said.

Rewa District Collector Manoj Pushp, who reached the spot, said that the accident took place when the truck driver applied sudden brakes after which the bus travelling behind rammed into it resulting in a huge loss of life. Pushp said that rescue operations have been completed and all the injured had been shifted to the hospital.

"It seems that the trolley truck had an accident with the truck in front of it and when the driver applied brakes, the bus behind it rammed into it. Police-admn and local people are here. Rescue operations were done. Injured have been sent to hospital," Pushp said.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed grief over the loss of life in the mishap and assured the best treatment to the injured. Chouhan even dialled his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath to apprise him about the accident. The chief minister also said that the mortal remains of the deceased will be brought to Prayagraj by the MP government.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath also announced Rs 2 Lakh ex-gratia for the kin of the deceased while Rs 50,000 will be given to those critically injured in the accident. "Talks held with MP CM for treatment of injured & transporting mortal remains of deceased UP residents to the state. Rs 2 lakhs to be given to kin of deceased & Rs 50,000 to critically injured," the CM tweeted.