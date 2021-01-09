The Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Ordinance, which penalises forced or fraudulent religious conversions in the state, came into effect on Saturday following Governor Anandiben Patel's assent.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Ordinance, which penalises forced or fraudulent religious conversions in the state, came into effect on Saturday following Governor Anandiben Patel's assent.

The development comes two days after the Supreme Court agreed to examine two similar contentions laws passed by the Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh concerning marriages based on religious conversion.

The ordinance passed by the Madhya Pradesh offers ten years in jail in some cases. The law reads: "No person shall convert or attempt to convert, either directly or otherwise, any other person by use of misrepresentation, allurement, use of threat of force, undue influence, coercion or marriage or by any other fraudulent means." The law adds that any conversion in contravention of this provision shall be deemed null and void. In addition, any marriage solemnised in violation of this law will also be considered null and void.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Madhya Pradesh, Rajesh Rajora said the ordinance has been promulgated and published in the gazette notification after the assent of the governor. The ordinance has become a law with this notification.

(With PTI inputs)

Posted By: Lakshay Raja