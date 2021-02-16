A bus going from Sidhi to Satna, carrying around 54 passengers, fell into a canal in Sidhi after the driver lost control over it. Seven people have been rescued, and the search operation is underway to find the missing.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: At least 42 people were killed, including 16 women, while many others were feared drowned after a bus carrying 54 passengers fell off a bridge into a canal near Patna village in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district on Tuesday morning.

We've recovered 42 dead bodies so far. They are sent for post mortem. Rescue operation is underway. Search is being conducted till the stop dam for the missing people. Cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained: Rajesh Kumar Jain, Divisional Commissioner, Rewa pic.twitter.com/NXMoLRuvmA — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2021

A bus going from Sidhi to Satna, carrying around 54 passengers, fell into a canal in Sidhi after the driver lost control over it. Seven people have been rescued, and the search operation is underway to rescue the passengers.

#UPDATE Death toll in the bus accident rises to 39: Ravindra Kumar Choudhary, District Collector, Sidhi (Madhya Pradesh) — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2021

Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi approves an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakhs each from Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the bus accident in Sidhi, Madhya Pradesh. Rs 50,000 would be given to those seriously injured, the Prime Minister's office said today.

PM @narendramodi has approved an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the bus accident in Sidhi, Madhya Pradesh. Rs. 50,000 would be given to those seriously injured. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 16, 2021

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed grief over the bus accident and said that he has spoken to the state Chief Minister and all possible help for the rescue operation is being provided.

"The bus accident in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district is very sad, I have spoken to the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The local administration is providing all possible help for relief and rescue. I express my deepest condolences to the relatives of the dead and wish the injured to get well soon," Shah tweeted.

A team of two ministers will go to the bus incident site after Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan called a meeting to discuss the incident.

"The canal is quite deep. We have stopped the water from the dam and sent relief and rescue teams. The team of Collector, Superindent of Police (SP), and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are there. Efforts are being made to remove the bus," said MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, adding that 'he is in touch with the team doing relief and rescue operations'.

Former Cabinet Minister Tulsi Silawat said, "It is an unfortunate incident. Chief Minister has been taking a minute-to-minute detail of the accident since morning. Two of us are going to Sidhi as per his (Chief Minister) instructions. I spoke to officers concerned, as per their information around 30 bodies have been recovered."

The bus landed into the canal near Patna village, around 80 km away from the Sidhi district headquarter, around 8:30 am.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan