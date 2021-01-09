Madhavsinh Solanki No More: A former journalist, Solanki was last seen in public three years ago when he met senior Congress leaders at his birthday.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Madhavsinh Solanki, veteran Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Gujarat, passed on Saturday morning at the age of 94 in Gandhinagar, confirmed his relative and state party president Amit Chavda.

"The news of death of former Chief Minister of Gujarat, former Foreign Minister of the country and senior Congress leader Madhavsinh Solanki is tragic. May god rest his holy spirit. During his lifetime, he had made his place in the heart of the people by his nature and actions," he said in a tweet.

Following his death, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to pay his condolence to the former Gujarat Chief Minister and said that he was a formidable leader who played a key role in the state politics for decades.

"Shri Madhavsinh Solanki Ji was a formidable leader, playing a key role in Gujarat politics for decades. He will be remembered for his rich service to society. Saddened by his demise. Spoke to his son, Bharat Solanki Ji and expressed condolences. Om Shanti," PM Modi tweeted.

"Beyond politics, Shri Madhavsinh Solanki Ji enjoyed reading and was passionate about culture. Whenever I would meet him or speak to him, we would discuss books and he would tell me about a new book he recently read. I will always cherish the interactions we had," he added.

President Ram Nath Kovind also paid tributes to the Congress veteran and said that India has lost an unmatched leader who will be long "remembered as much for his role in shaping modern Gujarat as for his inimitable warmth, charm and love for literature".

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi also condoled Solanki's death and said that the leader will be remembered for his contribution to strengthening the Congress ideology and promoting social justice.

"Saddened by the demise of Shri Madhavsinh Solanki. He will be remembered for his contribution in strengthening the Congress ideology and promoting social justice. Heartfelt condolences to his family and friends," he tweeted.

Solanki, a two-term MP of Rajya Sabha from Gujarat, also served as the Minister of External Affairs from June 1991 to March 1992. He had floated an idea of an alliance of Kshitriya, Harijan, Adivasi (tribal) and Muslim (KHAM) casts and communities in Gujarat for Congress to win elections.

The former Gujarat Chief Minister was the longest serving chief minister of the state before Narendra Modi became CM. His son Bharatsinh Solanki is also a former Union minister.

