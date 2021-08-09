Pegasus Media Report: This comes after CPM MP Dr V Sivadasan questioned in the Rajya Sabha whether the Centre has carried out any transaction with the NSO Group Technologies.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the row over Pegasus snooping charges, the Union Defence Ministry on Monday said that it has not made any transaction with the NSO group, the Israeli firm which is the vendor of the Pegasus spyware. This comes after CPM MP Dr V Sivadasan questioned in the Rajya Sabha whether the Centre has carried out any transaction with the NSO Group Technologies.

"The Ministry of Defence has not had any transaction with NSO Group Technologies," said Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt in written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

The Pegasus report has rocked most of the monsoon session of the Parliament with the opposition demanding a debate over the issue in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Earlier in the day, 15 opposition party leaders, including Congress' Rahul Gandhi, also met at the chamber of Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge to formulate a common strategy on issues like the Pegasus snooping controversy as the monsoon session of Parliament entered its final week.

However, the Centre has refused to have a debate over the Pegasus report, saying the opposition must discuss "issues related to the common man". Earlier, Home Minister Amit Shah had claimed that the Pegasus report aims at disrupting the Parliament proceedings. However, he had asserted that "disruptors and obstructers" will not be able to derail India's development trajectory through their "conspiracies".

"People have often associated this phrase with me in a lighter vein but today I want to seriously say - the timing of the selective leaks, the disruptions... 'Aap Chronology Samajhiye' (understand the chronology). This is a report by the disrupters for the obstructers," he had said.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has said that allegations of snooping using the Pegasus spyware are "serious if reports are correct". The statement was made by the court while hearing a bunch of pleas demanding a probe into the scandal.

"The allegations are serious in nature if reports in media is correct. I don't want to say also that pleas don't have anything. some of the petition who have filed the plea are not affected and some claim their phones are hacked," Chief Justice NV Ramana had said.

