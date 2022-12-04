'Made It Spectacle': Patna HC Slams Bihar Police For Bulldozer Demolition

THE Patna High court on Monday slammed Bihar Police and said that demolishing houses with bulldozers has become a 'spectacle'.

Questioning the demolition of a woman's house, Justice Sandeep Kumar said, "Have bulldozers started to run here as well? Whom do you represent, the state or some private person?"

"You've made it a spectacle, demolishing houses," he added.

Judges like him still gives the hope that this illegally legalised bulldozer-crime will end one day. Do watch. Part-1https://t.co/ERIjn1FXSH pic.twitter.com/ogDnZ0ll9h — Tarun Gautam (@TARUNspeakss) December 2, 2022

"Aur do criminals ko vote..." : Part - 2 pic.twitter.com/b7MNmQO293 — Tarun Gautam (@TARUNspeakss) December 2, 2022

The judge also mentioned that he would make sure that the petitioner was paid Rs 5 lakh from the officials who were involved if he discovered the house had been razed wrongfully.

"I will make them pay Rs 5 lakh from their pocket if I find them guilty for razing the house. The police and CO are together razing the houses taking bribe. This has to be stopped," Justice Kumar said asking senior police officers to appear personally at the next hearing on Thursday.

According to a report by the Indian Express, the case was heard on November 24, but the video clip of the same went viral on social media platforms on Saturday.

After studying a police report of the case, the court observed that it seemed like the house of the woman was demolished illegally by the state police and that the officials did not follow the due process of law. It was also observed that "all the officials are hand in glove with some land mafia," according to a report by the legal news website Live Law reported.

When the judge was informed about a false case that had been filed against the woman and her family members to persuade them to vacate the land at the instance of the land mafia, he said that he was there to protect the petitioner.

"I am here to protect you, not to trouble you," said Justice Kumar, putting the FIR on hold and preventing the police from arresting the petitioner, and her family members, in the case.