Made In Pakistan Beef Toffee Found Selling In Rajasthan's Udaipur

Pakistan-made chocolate made of beef gelatin was being sold in Rajasthan's Udaipur. A packet of toffee named 'Chili-Mili' costs 20 rupees.

By Radha Basnet
Thu, 15 Dec 2022 03:10 PM IST
Minute Read
Made In Pakistan Beef Toffee Found Selling In Rajasthan's Udaipur
Pakidtan-made chocolate was being sold in Rajasthan's Udaipur district.

A BIZARRE case of selling Pakidtan-made chocolate has come to light in Rajasthan's Udaipur district. As per the media reports, chocolate was made of "beef" gelatin and was being sold just 50 meters away from the police control room in the city.

As soon as the complaint was received, the team of the Medical and Health Department on Wednesday reached the spot and seized all the toffees made of beef from the shop, Dainik Jagran reported.

According to media reports, people have complained about the sale of beef made toffees which was imported from Pakistan. Acting upon the case, the team of the Medical and Health Department is investing in other shops in the city.

What Was Written On Toffee Packet

According to the information, "Made in Pakistan" was written in the toffee. A team of Food inspectors who were into the investigation reached the shop of Chocolate and Birthday Decoration Items at Dehli Gate Crossroads and the packets of toffees made of beef were sized from the place. In inquiry, The shopkeeper said that he has been ordering these toffees from Mumbai. From this shop, this toffee has been supplied to other shops as well.

Also Read
LIVE: Congress-led Opposition Walks Out Of Lok Sabha After Hardeep Puri's..
LIVE: Congress-led Opposition Walks Out Of Lok Sabha After Hardeep Puri's..

How Much A Packet Of Chili-Milli Costs

According to reports, the address in the toffee was written as 'Manufactured by Ismail Industries Limited C-230, HITE Hub, Balochistan, Pakistan'. A lot of information has been given in its packet in the Urdu language. It is clear from the red mark on the top of the packet that this toffee is non-veg. A pouch of this toffee named 'Chili-Mili' costs 20 rupees. Common people also protested against selling Pakistani toffees and having beef gelatin in them. They also demanded a ban on its sale.

Also Read
'Chinese Glasses Covering Red Eyes': Mallikarjun Kharge Attacks Modi Govt..
'Chinese Glasses Covering Red Eyes': Mallikarjun Kharge Attacks Modi Govt..

Sample Of Toffee Sent To Laboratory

Food Inspector Ashok Gupta of the Medical Department, as quoted by Dainik Jagran, said beef gelatin is written on the toffee. CMHO Dr RL Bamania said that a day ago a person came to the office and complained about it. "Person showed me the sample. On this, I immediately sent the Food Inspector for investigation. Seized toffee from the spot and took its sample," Dr said.

The sample has been sent to the laboratory for complete investigation after which further action will be taken, he added.

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.