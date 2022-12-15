Made In Pakistan Beef Toffee Found Selling In Rajasthan's Udaipur

A BIZARRE case of selling Pakidtan-made chocolate has come to light in Rajasthan's Udaipur district. As per the media reports, chocolate was made of "beef" gelatin and was being sold just 50 meters away from the police control room in the city.

As soon as the complaint was received, the team of the Medical and Health Department on Wednesday reached the spot and seized all the toffees made of beef from the shop, Dainik Jagran reported.

According to media reports, people have complained about the sale of beef made toffees which was imported from Pakistan. Acting upon the case, the team of the Medical and Health Department is investing in other shops in the city.

What Was Written On Toffee Packet

According to the information, "Made in Pakistan" was written in the toffee. A team of Food inspectors who were into the investigation reached the shop of Chocolate and Birthday Decoration Items at Dehli Gate Crossroads and the packets of toffees made of beef were sized from the place. In inquiry, The shopkeeper said that he has been ordering these toffees from Mumbai. From this shop, this toffee has been supplied to other shops as well.

How Much A Packet Of Chili-Milli Costs

According to reports, the address in the toffee was written as 'Manufactured by Ismail Industries Limited C-230, HITE Hub, Balochistan, Pakistan'. A lot of information has been given in its packet in the Urdu language. It is clear from the red mark on the top of the packet that this toffee is non-veg. A pouch of this toffee named 'Chili-Mili' costs 20 rupees. Common people also protested against selling Pakistani toffees and having beef gelatin in them. They also demanded a ban on its sale.

Sample Of Toffee Sent To Laboratory

Food Inspector Ashok Gupta of the Medical Department, as quoted by Dainik Jagran, said beef gelatin is written on the toffee. CMHO Dr RL Bamania said that a day ago a person came to the office and complained about it. "Person showed me the sample. On this, I immediately sent the Food Inspector for investigation. Seized toffee from the spot and took its sample," Dr said.

The sample has been sent to the laboratory for complete investigation after which further action will be taken, he added.