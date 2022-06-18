Gandhinagar | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met his mother Heeraben at her residence in Gujarat's Gandhinagar as she entered the 100th year of her life. The Prime Minister also dedicated a blog to his mother, highlighting her sacrifices and the various aspects of her life which "shaped" his mind, personality, and self-confidence.

"Maa... this isn't a mere word but it captures a range of emotions. Today, 18th June, is the day my Mother Heeraba enters her 100th year. On this special day, I have penned a few thoughts expressing joy and gratitude," he said on Twitter while sharing the blog.

In his blog, PM Modi said he is "extremely happy and fortunate" that his mother has entered the 100th year of her life. Seeking her blessing, he also spoke about the two incidents when his mother accompanied him publicly - during a public function in Ahmedabad and after he first took oath as Gujarat chief minister in 2001.

"I have no doubt that everything good in my life, and all that is good in my character, can be attributed to my parents. Today, as I sit in Delhi, I am filled with memories from the past," PM Modi said.

"My Mother is as simple as she is extraordinary. Just like all mothers! As I write about my Mother, I am sure that many of you would relate to my description of her. While reading, you may even see your own mother’s image."

"A mother’s penance creates a good human being. Her affection fills a child with human values and empathy. A mother is not an individual or a personality, motherhood is a quality. It is often said that the Gods are made according to the nature of their devotees. Similarly, we experience our mothers and their motherhood according to our own nature and mindset," he added.

PM Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Gujarat where assembly elections will be held later this year, arrived in Gandhinagar on Saturday morning. On her mother's 100th birthday, Gandhinagar administration has decided to rename a road after her to "keep her name alive forever and for future generations to learn lessons of service."

"PM Narendra Modi's mother Hiraba is turning 100 years old and keeping in account the demand and feelings of the people of the state capital, it has been decided to name the 80-metre road from Raysan Petrol pump as Pujya Hiraba Marg," Gandhinagar Mayor Hitesh Makwana said in a statement, as reported by news agency ANI.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma