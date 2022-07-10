Maa Kali's Blessings Are With India, Says PM Modi Amid 'Kaali' Poster Row

Amid the ongoing row over a documentary Kaali's poster, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the blessings of the Goddess are always with India and the country is moving ahead with spiritual energy for the welfare of the world.

He made the remarks while addressing the centenary celebrations of Swami Atmasthananda, organised by Ramakrishna Mission in Kolkata. He further said that Swami Ramakrishna Paramahansa had a vision of Goddess Kali and believed that everything was pervaded by her consciousness.

"Swami Ramakrishna Paramhansa was one such saint who had a vision of Maa Kali, who had surrendered his whole being at the feet of Maa Kali. He used to say this whole world, everything is pervaded by the consciousness of the Goddess. This consciousness is visible in the Kali Puja of Bengal. This consciousness is visible in the faith of Bengal and the country," PM Modi was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

"Whenever I had the opportunity, I visited Belur Math and the (Dakhineshwar) Kali temple (across the river); it is natural to feel a connection. When your faith and beliefs are pure, the power (Goddess) herself shows you the way. The limitless blessings of Maa Kali are always with India. The country is moving ahead with this spiritual energy for the world's welfare," he added.

A controversy erupted after a Canada-based filmmaker depicted Goddess Kali smoking in her film. It further intensified after Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra described Goddess Kali as a meat-eating and alcohol-accepting deity.

"If you go to Bhutan or Sikkim, for example, when they do puja, they give whisky to their god. Now, if you go to Uttar Pradesh and say that you give whisky to your god as prasad, they will say that is blasphemous," said Moitra at the India Today Conclave East.

However, the TMC distanced itself from Moitra's remarks and condemned them. Later, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) attacked Moitra for insulting Hindu Gods and Goddesses but the TMC MP defended her remarks and criticised the saffron party and its supporters.

"The universities were the first to go, Then it was the journos' turn, Then the farmers and the activists, and now our country burns," she tweeted. "Perhaps if we had spoken up when we all had the chance, the devil wouldn't have had gotten so far, as he has in his deadly dance."