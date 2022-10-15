LVM3, ISRO's Heaviest Rocket In Global Commercial Debut To Launch 36 Satellites On Oct 23

Indian Space Research Organisation, ISRO will launch 36 satellites into space with its heaviest rocket Launch Vehicle Mark 3 or LVM3 from the spaceport in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota on October 23, the Indian space agency said. As per ISRO, this launch would be marked as an official entry into the global commercial launch service market.

The launch of the 'LVM3 - M2/OneWeb India-1 Mission' is scheduled at 0007 hours IST on October 23 (midnight of October 22), the Bengaluru-headquartered Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said.

LVM3 - M2/OneWeb India-1 Mission: Launch scheduled at 0007 hrs. IST on October 23, 2022. Cryo stage, equipment bay (EB) assembly completed. Satellites are encapsulated and assembled in the vehicle. Final vehicle checks are in progress. @NSIL_India @OneWeb pic.twitter.com/pPbqjDjFmS — ISRO (@isro) October 14, 2022

"Cryo stage, equipment bay (EB) assembly completed. Satellites are encapsulated and assembled in the vehicle. Final vehicle checks are in progress," it said.

Meanwhile, ISRO's heaviest rocket LVM3 or Launch Vehicle Mark 3 was earlier called the GSLV Mk III or Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mark III.

All space enthusiasts can register to watch the launch of LVM3-M2/OneWeb India-1 Mission from the Launch View Gallery at SDSC-SHAR Sriharikota.

"Registration for witnessing the launch of LVM3-M2/OneWeb India-1 Mission from the Launch View Gallery at SDSC-SHAR Sriharikota, AP is open at ivg.shar.gov.in The launch is scheduled for Sun, Oct 23, 2022, at 0007 Hrs. IST (that is, midnight of Saturday, October 22, 2022)," ISRO tweeted.

Earlier this month, ISRO said that NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), a central public sector enterprise (CPSE) under the Department of Space and the commercial arm of the space agency, had signed two launch service contracts with the UK-based Network Access Associates Limited (OneWeb) for launching OneWeb LEO (low earth orbit) broadband communication satellites on-board ISRO's LVM3.

"It is the first LVM3-dedicated commercial launch on demand through NSIL," ISRO had said.

"This contract with M/s OneWeb is a historic milestone for NSIL and ISRO, as LVM3, is making its entry into the global commercial launch service market," it had said.

The newest rocket is capable of launching a four-tonne class of satellites into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO). LVM3 is a three-stage vehicle with two solid motor strap-ons, a liquid propellant core stage and a cryogenic stage.

