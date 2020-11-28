New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Luxembourg firm B Medical Systems will next week send a team to set up a specialised refrigerated vaccine transportation plant in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's hometown Gujarat in order to facilitate the storage of coronavirus vaccine, according to a media report. The B Medical Systems team will set up a vaccine cold chain including solar vaccine refrigerators, freezers and transport boxes. The aim of setting up the plant is to ensure last mile drug delivery to the rural parts of the country.

As per the report citing sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had received an offer from Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel. The PM accepted the offer, following which the Luxembourg-based firm has started the work. While a full-fledged plant will take up to two years, the company will first send refrigeration boxes from Luxembourg to Gujarat.

Rest of the required items will be sourced from the local market under PM Modi's 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' mission. Although the Luxembourg-based firm has the technology to transport vaccine at -80 degrees Celsius, the refrigerated transport boxes will be able to deliver the vaccine across India between -4 to -20 degree Celsius.

"...external affairs minister S Jaishankar is personally monitoring the Luxembourg proposal, Santosh Jha, India’s ambassador to the European Union, virtually met CEO and deputy CEO of the company on November 20 to finalise the arrangements with Gujarat," the Hindustan Times report said.

Earlier this week, the prime minister had asked states to establish cold storage facilities for the covid-19 vaccine and send him a detailed plan on how they will take the vaccine to the lowest levels of society.

"I urge states to send detailed plans soon on how they plan to take vaccine to lowest levels. It'll help us in making decisions as your experiences are valuable. I hope for your pro-active participation," Modi had told the chief ministers during his coronavirus review meeting.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma