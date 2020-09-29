German airline Lufthansa has decided to cancel all planned flights between Germany and India from September 30 to October 20

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: German airline Lufthansa has decided to cancel all planned flights between Germany and India from September 30 to October 20. The move comes after Indian authorities rejected Lufthansa's planned flight schedule for October. The airline major had applied for the continuation of special flights it was granted to operate until the end of September.

"Due to the Indian government's rejection of Lufthansa's flight schedule for October, Lufthansa will now have to cancel all planned flights between Germany and India between 30 September and 20 October, unfortunately" the airline said in a statement.

The Director General of Civil Aviation said the number of weekly flights being operated by Lufthansa as part of the air bubble between India and Germany during the pandemic is 20 while Indian carriers operate between three and four flights per week.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha