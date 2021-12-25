Chandigarh | Jagran News Desk: The man, who died while "planting explosives" in the district court in Ludhiana, might have links with Khalistani elements, other terror organisations and drug smugglers, said Punjab Director-General of Police (DGP) Siddharth Chattopadhyaya on Saturday, adding that the officials are investigating Pakistan's role in the blast.

In a press briefing, Chattopadhyaya said that the deceased was identified as former police official Gagandeep Singh who was dismissed from his services and was arrested by the Special Task Force (STF) in 2019 in a drug-trafficking case. He said that Gagandeep was identified through a tattoo on his hand.

"The deceased person, former policeman Gagandeep Singh was carrying the explosion. He was dismissed from service in 2019 and spent two years in jail following his arrest in a drug-trafficking case," Chattopadhyaya said, as reported by news agency ANI.

He noted that the blast aimed at disrupting peace in Punjab ahead of next year's assembly polls.

When asked if RDX was used in the bomb, the top Punjab cop said that reports have been sent to forensic teams and the type of explosive used will be known once they are revealed, adding that the accused "was very good with computers and technical material."

"It appears that he went there (washroom) to connect some wires and... to place it (the bomb) somewhere. It was not the concept of a human bomb," news agency PTI quoted Chattopadhyaya as saying. "The posture in which he was sitting (showed that) he did not go to the washroom to use it. He was using the washroom to assemble it (the bomb). He was alone there."

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma