9 Dead In Lucknow Wall Collapse, 4 Killed In Unnao As Heavy Rains Wreck Havoc Across UP

AT LEAST nine people lost their lives while two others were seriously injured after a wall of a house collapsed in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow. The incident took place in the early hours of Friday in the Dilkusha locality in the cantonment area of the state capital. The injured have been admitted to the Civil hospital. The deceased include three men, three women and three children.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the incident and announced a compensation of Rs four lakh each for the kin of the deceased. District Magistrate Suryapal Gangwar reached the accident site and supervised relief operations.

"Some labourers were living in huts outside an Army enclave in the Dilkusha area. Owing to heavy overnight rains, the boundary wall of the Army enclave collapsed. We reached the spot around 3 am. Nine bodies were pulled out from the debris and one person was rescued alive," Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Piyush Mordia said.

Following the heavy rains that have been lashing Lucknow for the past 24 hours, the district administration, early on Friday, announced the closure of all schools in Lucknow. Schools affiliated with all Boards, up to class 12 will remain closed on Friday following the heavy downpour and water logging in many parts of the city.

School managements have been asked to communicate to all parents and students through their respective WhatsApp groups that the schools will remain closed due to the inclement weather and heavy downpour.

Several districts in Uttar Pradesh, including Jhansi, Orai, Lucknow, Kanpur and Bahraich have witnessed torrential rainfall in the past 24 hours.

4 killed in Unnao house collapse:

In the midst of continuous rain for the last two days, four people including three sisters and a brother along with an elderly man were killed after the collapse of their house. 20-year-old Ankit, four-year-old Ankush and six-year-old Unnati were sleeping in the hut when it collapsed at around 2 am in the Asoha police station area of Unnao district. At the time of the accident, father Gyanprakash had gone to his native village Harauni while mother Kanti Devi was sleeping under a shed outside the closet.