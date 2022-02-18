Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: Assembly elections are being held in five states of the country including in Uttar Pradesh. In this election campaign, along with the challenges of COVID-19 stoked by the spread of Omicron variant, false and misleading information is also going viral. ‘Sach Ke Saathi’ campaign by Vishvas News is working towards helping you identify which news and videos are true and which are wrong.

Vishvas News, India's leading fact checking website, is reaching Lucknow on Saturday under the campaign 'Sach Ke Saathi: Vidhan Sabha Election 2022'. Before Lucknow, such an event was been organised in Kanpur and Chandigarh.

Vishvas News, the fact checking website of Dainik Jagran Group, is training voters to identify and stop the fake news, propaganda and rumours spreading in the elections through an online workshop. 'Vishvas' News through this campaign is working to increase media literacy and awareness among people against rumors and misleading information.

In the 'Sach Ke Saathi' campaign, along with a fact checker, you will be exposed to top experts related to elections, medicine and education.

In this special online program of Vishwas News, Founder and former IIM Professor Trilochan Shastri, National PG College Principal Devendra Singh, KGMU Professor Dr. Nishant Verma, Lucknow University's Head of Mass Com Department Mukul Srivastava and Head of Study Hall College Gusran Abbas will be present. Apart from these, fact checker Sharad Prakash Asthana of Vishwas News and Pragya Shukla will conduct the webinar.

Vishvas News’ appeal to voters

It is worth noting that Vishwas News, the fact checking website of Dainik Jagran Group, is working to make voters aware in UP and Punjab in the midst of assembly elections. 'Vishvas News' strongly appeals to its readers to vote by being wary of rumors and taking care of health.

Apart from Lucknow, voters of the entire state including Varanasi, Gorakhpur can register by visiting Vishwas News website (www.vishvasnews.com).

