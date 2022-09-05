Fire Breaks Out In Lucknow's Luxury Hotel; 2 Dead, Rescue Ops Underway

At least two people died while some others were injured after a major fire broke out in the Levana hotel in the Hazratganj area of the state capital Lucknow on Monday morning.The toll, however, may rise as some people are feared trapped inside the hotel.

#UPDATE | UP: Firefighting & rescue operations underway at Hotel Levana in Hazratganj, Lucknow where a fire broke out this morning. Three ambulances & fire tenders are present at the spot



Security personnel wear an oxygen mask to enter the hotel to evacuate people stuck inside. pic.twitter.com/78wUNBc6SF — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 5, 2022

A video released by the news agency ANI shows the scene of the hotel fire. It depicts black smoke billowing from all sides of the hotel. Several fire engines arrived on the scene. The fire started on four floors of the well-appointed five-story hotel. Firefighters were also seen dragging unconscious hotel guests out of windows.

#WATCH | Window panes of rooms at Hotel Levana in Hazratganj, Lucknow being broken to facilitate rescue and relief operations.



DG Fire says, "Rooms are filled with smoke making it difficult to go in. Work is underway to break window panes and grills, 2 people have been rescued" pic.twitter.com/6Hh5wdN6A9 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 5, 2022

Manoj Agarwal, Chief Medical Officer, said that at least two people died and 10 others were injured in the major fire that broke out on Monday.

"The incident of fire in a hotel was reported this morning, after which the rescue operation is on. A fire incident took place in Levana Hotel in Hazratganj this morning, after which patients are being admitted to the hospital. So far 10 people have been admitted to the Civil Hospital, out of which 2 people are brought dead," said Agrawal to the news agency ANI.

Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, took note of the incident and directed that the injured be treated.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath meets the people injured in the fire at Hotel Levana in Hazratganj, Lucknow.



Visuals from Civil Hospital in Lucknow. pic.twitter.com/X502WBYDFz — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 5, 2022

"The Chief Minister has directed district administration officials to provide proper treatment to the injured. In addition, the District Magistrate and senior police officers have been directed to rush to the scene and expedite relief and rescue efforts "read the Chief Minister's office statement.

District Magistrate of Lucknow Kaushal Raj Sharma said, "A magisterial inquiry has been set up for the Charbagh hotel fire incident. The city magistrate will conduct inquiry into the reasons which led to the incident and submit their report in a month.

"Teams will be made in two days comprising the additional city magistrate, circle officer, municipal corporation, Lucknow Development Authority and Lucknow Electricity Supply Administration. The team will inspect the area and inquiry will be conducted vis-a-vis hotels, restaurants, bars and nursing homes," he said.