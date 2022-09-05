Fire Breaks Out In Lucknow's Luxury Hotel; 2 Dead, Rescue Ops Underway

Fire tenders arrived at the Levana Hotel in Hazratganj, and efforts are underway to evacuate those who are trapped inside.

By Shivam Shandilya
Mon, 05 Sep 2022 11:30 AM IST
Minute Read
Emergency response teams are breaking hotel windows with iron rods to rescue people trapped inside.

At least two people died while some others were injured after a major fire broke out in the Levana hotel in the Hazratganj area of the state capital Lucknow on Monday morning.The  toll, however, may rise as some people are feared trapped inside the hotel.

A video released by the news agency ANI shows the scene of the hotel fire. It depicts black smoke billowing from all sides of the hotel. Several fire engines arrived on the scene. The fire started on four floors of the well-appointed five-story hotel. Firefighters were also seen dragging unconscious hotel guests out of windows.

Manoj Agarwal, Chief Medical Officer, said that at least two people died and 10 others were injured in the major fire that broke out on Monday.

"The incident of fire in a hotel was reported this morning, after which the rescue operation is on. A fire incident took place in Levana Hotel in Hazratganj this morning, after which patients are being admitted to the hospital. So far 10 people have been admitted to the Civil Hospital, out of which 2 people are brought dead," said Agrawal to the news agency ANI.

Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, took note of the incident and directed that the injured be treated.

"The Chief Minister has directed district administration officials to provide proper treatment to the injured. In addition, the District Magistrate and senior police officers have been directed to rush to the scene and expedite relief and rescue efforts "read the Chief Minister's office statement.

District Magistrate of Lucknow Kaushal Raj Sharma said, "A magisterial inquiry has been set up for the Charbagh hotel fire incident. The city magistrate will conduct inquiry into the reasons which led to the incident and submit their report in a month.

"Teams will be made in two days comprising the additional city magistrate, circle officer, municipal corporation, Lucknow Development Authority and Lucknow Electricity Supply Administration. The team will inspect the area and inquiry will be conducted vis-a-vis hotels, restaurants, bars and nursing homes," he said.

