Lucknow Hotel Fire: CM Yogi Adityanath Suspends 15 Officials Over Negligence, Irregularities

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adiyanath ordered the suspension of 15 officials from five government departments who were prima facie 'irregular and negligent' in the fire incident at Hotel Levana in Lucknow, which claimed four lives. As per the instructions of the Chief Minister, action will also be initiated against four retired officers for their negligence and irregularities.



The action was initiated after a two-member probe panel comprising Lucknow Police Commissioner SB Shiradkar and Commissioner Roshan Jacob submitted its report.



A statement by the spokesperson of Uttar Pradesh states that these instructions have been given by the Chief Minister after receiving the inquiry report.



"These instructions have been given by the Chief Minister after receiving the inquiry report of Police Commissioner Lucknow and Divisional Commissioner Lucknow regarding the fire accident."



The spokesperson said that according to the instructions by the Chief Minister, a departmental inquiry against the officers of the Home Department, Energy Department, Appointment Department, Lucknow Development Authority (LDA), and Excise Department will be conducted by suspending them. Action will be taken against the retired officers in light of the prevailing rules of the departments concerned.



As reported by the news agency ANI, the official statement reads, "The concerned departments have been directed to suspend officials and to institute departmental proceedings and take action against retired officers as per rules."



Four people died and 10 were injured after a massive fire broke out at Hotel Levana in Lucknow's Hazratganj area in the early hours of Monday. Following the incident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered a joint inquiry into the cause of the fire incident at the hotel.



Meanwhile, the Lucknow administration was ordered to seal and demolish the hotel.



"Lucknow's Levana Hotel is to be demolished. The Lucknow Divisional Commissioner has given instructions to seal and demolish. No copy of the approved map of the hotel was given to the Lucknow Development Authority, "said Roshan Jacob, Lucknow Commissioner."