Lucknow Farmer Murder: 70-year-old Gopi Kashyap's body was on Saturday morning discovered by his family members under "mysterious circumstances" with marks on his neck.

Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: The Uttar Pradesh Police has found that 70-year-old Gopi Kashyap, who was found dead inside his house in Lucknow's Juggaur village on Saturday, could have been murdered by his family members over a property dispute worth Rs 3 crore, reported Dainik Jagran.

Kashyap, who was a farmer by profession, is survived by three daughters -- Ritu, Munni Devi and Sunita.

During the investigation, Ritu told the Uttar Pradesh Police that Kashyap had sold his land worth Rs 3 crore a few months and had distributed the amount "unequally" to his three daughters, reported Dainik Jagran.

This, Ritu said, caused friction between the three daughters and their husbands. She told the police officials that the husbands of Munni Devi and Sunita were demanding more share and used to fight with Kashyap over the issue.

Ritu has accused the husbands of Munni Devi and Sunita of the murder of her father.

Meanwhile, additional deputy commissioners of police (ADCP) Syed Mohammad Qasim Abdi, as reported by Dainik Jagran, has said that the matter is under investigation. However, Abdi said that he believes Kashyap was murdered by someone he knew, possibly his family members.

Kashyap's body was found under 'mysterious circumstances'

Kashyap's body was on Saturday morning discovered by his family members under "mysterious circumstances" with marks on his neck. His family members had told the Uttar Pradesh Police that that blood was also coming out from the ears of Kashyap when they discovered his body.

ADCP Syed Abdi told Dainik Jagran that Kashyap's body has been sent for post-mortem and further action would be taken once the reports come. He also said that the police officials will question Kashyap's family members, including his grandson and sons-in-law.

