Lucknow Couple Seen Romancing On Scooter, Police Arrest Driver After Video Goes Viral

Lucknow Police arrested a man after an alleged video of him romancing a girl while driving the scooter in the Hazratganj area. (Screengrab from viral video)

LOVE landed the Lucknow couple in trouble as city police arrested a 23-year-old man after an alleged video of him romancing a girl while driving the scooter in the Hazratganj area went viral. The man identified as Vickey Sharma was driving the scooter.

The police tracked the scooter and arrested the driver, and slapped cases under IPC Sections 294 and 279. The cops also added that the girl who was seen in the video is minor.

"A video came to light yesterday showing a man and a minor girl sitting on a scooter in an inappropriate manner, under Hazratganj police station in Lucknow. A case was filed under IPC sec 294, 279. Driver Vicky Sharma, 23, was detained and his scooter has been seized,” a Lucknow Police officer said to news agency ANI.

A video which has been circulated on social media was recorded from Lucknow's Hazratganj area on Tuesday. The video was shot by people in the vehicles behind. In the video, the boy can be seen riding the scooter, while the girl sitting facing him, wrapping her legs around him. The couple was seen kissing in the viral video.

Sharing a video on Twitter, a user wrote, "UP: In Lucknow's busiest area Hazratganj, two youngsters were seen on a bike during the Road Safety Week!"

Another user named Pratap shared a video of driver Vickey Sharma with police after he was arrested by the cops along with the viral video. "Lucknow: Video of a boy and girl in objectionable state riding a scooter went viral yesterday. Police has now arrested the youth Vicky while the girl was let go being a minor," he wrote.

Lucknow: Video of a boy and girl in objectionable state riding a scooter went viral yesterday



Police has now arrested the youth Vicky while the girl was let go being a minor pic.twitter.com/t7Msy3oz3d — Pratap (@valtairblues) January 18, 2023

Soon after the matter came to light, Police launched a hunt for the couple and tracked Vicky through CCTV footage. Cases of rash driving and obscene acts in public have been imposed against him.