Four-Storey Building Collapses In Lucknow; Three Dead, Several Feared Trapped

Visuals from the site of the building collapse in Lucknow. (Image: Twitter/ANI)

At least three people were killed and several more were feared trapped as a four-storey residential building collapsed in Lucknow on Tuesday evening. The incident took place on Wazir Hasanganj road in the Uttar Pradesh capital.

The NDRF, fire brigade and police personnel were present at the spot and rescue operations have begun.

UP Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, who reached the spot, told media that a total of three bodies have been recovered from the rubble and sent to the hospital.

This is a breaking news and more details in the story are awaited.