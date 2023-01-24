Four-Storey Building Collapses In Lucknow; Three Dead, Several Feared Trapped

The incident took place on Wazir Hasanganj road in the Uttar Pradesh capital. Rescue teams of NDRF, fire brigade and police were present at the spot.

By JE News Desk
Tue, 24 Jan 2023 07:46 PM IST
Minute Read
Four-Storey Building Collapses In Lucknow; Three Dead, Several Feared Trapped
Visuals from the site of the building collapse in Lucknow. (Image: Twitter/ANI)

At least three people were killed and several more were feared trapped as a four-storey residential building collapsed in Lucknow on Tuesday evening. The incident took place on Wazir Hasanganj road in the Uttar Pradesh capital.

The NDRF, fire brigade and police personnel were present at the spot and rescue operations have begun.

UP Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, who reached the spot, told media that a total of three bodies have been recovered from the rubble and sent to the hospital. 

This is a breaking news and more details in the story are awaited.

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.