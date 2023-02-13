ltte-leader-velupillai-prabhakaran-alive-and-healthy-claims-tamil-nationalist-nedumaran

VELUPILLAI Prabhakaran, a Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam leader who was declared dead by the Sri Lankan government, is alive and healthy, another Tamil nationalist leader Pazha Nedumaran has claimed in a press meet in Thanjavur on Monday.

“LTTE chief Prabhakaran is alive and healthy. I am closely in touch with his family members. I am sharing this statement only after getting Prabhakaran’s consent,” Pazha Nedumaran claimed, according to media reports.

The government of Sri Lanka, in May 2009, had claimed that the LTTE Chief had been killed and they had even released of the Prabhakaran. To support their claim they had said that DNA tests has confirmed that he is indeed dead.

However, speaking to reporters during a press conference at Mullivikal Muttram, Nedumaran said, “He (Prabhakaran) will come before the people at the right time”. He contended that Prabhakaran’s details, including location and plans, cannot be revealed right now. However, the recent popular uprising against the Sri Lankan establishment - due to the economic crisis - has created a conducive environment for his return.

‘Prabhakaran’s wife and daughter are healthy and fine. He (Prabhakaran) will come before the people at the right time. The whereabouts of Prabhakaran cannot be revealed now. We are making this announcement because the Rajapakse regime has come to an end in Sri Lanka,” he further said.

Prabhakaran was reportedly killed during the last phase of Sri Lankan civil war, which ended on 18 May 2009. His body was identified by the rebel group’s former leader Karuna Amman.

Velupillai Prabhakaran was the founder and leader of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam. The LTTE was formed to fight for the independence of the Tamil population in Sri Lanka's north and north east due to their alleged brutal persecution by the Sri Lankan state.

Pazha Nedumaran is a Tamil nationalist politician who has authored many books in the past and has been very vocal against Sri Lankan autorities' atrocities against the Tamil population there. In 1985, he had made a secret trip to Tamil dominated areas of Sri Lanka and filmed the atrocities that were committed by their Army against the linguistic minorities.