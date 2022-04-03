Nashik| Jagran News Desk: At least 11 coaches of Lokmanya Tilak Terminus- Jaynagar Pawan Express got derailed near Nashik in Maharashtra, the Central Railway informed on Sunday, April 3rd. As per the initial reports, no casualties have been reported and the incident took place at around 3:10 between Lahavit and Devlali in the Bhusaval division.

An accident relief train from Manmad, an accident relief medical equipment train from Bhusaval and a medical van from Igatpuri has been sent to the spot, a spokesperson of the central railways said, reported news agency PTI.

Visuals of derailed coaches of 11061 LTT-#Jaynagar Express between Lahavit and Devlali (near #Nashik) on Dn line at around 15.10 hrs today Accident relief train and medical van rushed to the spot. Details awaited: Central railway CPRO https://t.co/1AxMBN7pQP pic.twitter.com/IjVs1yKj1F — Jagran English (@JagranEnglish) April 3, 2022

Helpline numbers 022-22694040 and 022-67455993 have been issued at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, and for Nashik Road it is 0253-2465816, for Bhusaval 02582-220167 and 54173 for the Disaster Management Room.

Due to the derailment of about 10 coaches of 11061 LTT-Jaynagar Express between Lahavit and Devlali (near #Nashik) on Bhusaval Division, listed trains stand cancelled/diverted: CPRO CR https://t.co/9lj66lmgHJ pic.twitter.com/rOurlJD4ui — Jagran English (@JagranEnglish) April 3, 2022

The accident has resulted in the regulation of five trains, including the 12617 Nizamuddin Mangala Express, the 12071 Jalna Janshatabdi Express, the 12188 Jabalpur Garibrath, the 11071 Varanasi Express and the 01027 LTT-Gorakhpur Summer Special, the railways said.

The 22221 Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express has been diverted through the Diva-Vasai route, it further added.

More details on the same are awaited..

