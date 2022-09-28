Lt General Anil Chauhan (Retd) Appointed Next Chief Of Defence Staff

The Centre on Wednesday appointed Lt General Anil Chauhan (Retired) as the next Chief of Defence Staff, nine months after former CDS Bipin Rawat died in a helicopter crash. Lt General Anil Chauhan (Retired) will also function as Secretary to the Government of India, Department of Military Affairs, the Ministry of Defence said.

Announcing his appointment, the Defence Ministry said, "In a career spanning over nearly 40 years, Lt Gen Anil Chauhan (Retd) had held several command, staff and instrumental appointments and had extensive experience in counter-insurgency operations in Jammu & Kashmir and North-East India."

Lt Gen (Retd) Chauhan had retired as the Eastern Army Commander in May 2021. He was serving as the Military Advisor to the National Security Council. This is the first time that a retired officer has been appointed at this position for which a gazette notification was issued to announce the change in rules for the appointment.

With this, Lt Gen Chauhan became the second Chief of Defence Staff of India. The position had been lying vacant since December 8, 2021, when India's first CDS Bipin Rawat was killed, along with his wife and 12 others. The former armed forces chief was travelling to Sulur Air Force Base when the Indian Air Force Mi-17 plane crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu.

General Rawat had taken over the role of the CDS in January 2020. A CDS heads the three main military sevices -- Army, Navy and Air Force -- in the country.