New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Lieutenant General Baggavalli Somashekar Raju was on Friday appointed as the next Vice Chief of Army Staff, replacing Lt Gen Manoj Pandey, who is scheduled to take over as the Chief of Army Staff.

Lt Gen BS Raju was currently serving as the DG Military Operations. He has been promoted to the rank of Army Commanders and is being elevated. He will take office on May 1.

Earlier, Lt Gen Raju served as GOC of Srinagar-based Chinar Corps.

Who is Lt Gen BS Raju, the next Vice Chief of Army Staff?

Lt Gen BS Raju is an alumnus of Sainik School Bijapur and National Defence Academy and he was commissioned in the JAT Regiment on 15th December 1984.

He commanded his Battalion during OP PARAKRAM in the Western Theatre and in Jammu & Kashmir. He also holds the distinction of commanding the Uri brigade along the Line of Control, a Counter Insurgency Force and the Chinar Corps in the Kashmir Valley. The General Officer also served as the Commandant, Indian Military Training Team in Bhutan.

During his illustrious career spanning 38 years, he has tenanted many important regimental, staff and instructional appointments in the Army Head Quarters and in field formations to include, Colonel Military Secretary Legal in Military Secretary branch, Brigadier General Staff of the operationally active White Knight Corps, Deputy Director General Military Operations & Director General Staff Duties.

The General officer is a qualified helicopter pilot having carried out operational flying in Somalia, as part of UNOSOM II. He is is also the Colonel of the JAT Regiment.

Lt Gen Raju has attended all important career courses in India and has had the privilege of doing his NDC at Royal College of Defence Studies, United Kingdom. He also holds a distinguished Master's programme degree in Counter-Terrorism at the Naval Postgraduate School, Monterey, United States.

For his illustrious contribution to the service, he has been awarded Uttam Yudh Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal and Yudh Seva Medal.

