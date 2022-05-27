New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Lok Sabha Secretariate has asked the Directorate of Estates to start the process of eviction against Punjab Chief Minister and AAP leader Bhagwant Mann over the unauthorised occupation of the Central government accommodation in New Delhi which was allotted to Mann when he was a member of Parliament. Bhagwant Mann, who was sworn in as the chief minister of Punjab earlier this year resigned as Sangrur MP.

In its petition before the estate's officer, the Secretariat said that Mann was allotted the Central government's Duplex No 33, North Avenue, along with its units and 153 North Avenue, as his regular accommodation as a member of the 17th Lok Sabha.

"The said allotment stands cancelled in his name with effect from April 14," it said, adding that Mann failed to vacate the premises. The LS Secretariat said the occupation of the building by the former MP after April 13 is "unauthorised".

"It is, therefore requested the proceedings for eviction of Bhagwant Mann, ex-MP and all persons may be initiated and orders for their eviction be passed," reads the petition sent to the estates' officer.

There was no immediate reaction available from the Punjab chief minister's office. According to official documents, the accommodation has now been issued to Hanuman Beniwal, the RLP president and an MP from Rajasthan. Bhagwant Mann was the lone MP of AAP in the Lok Sabha till 2021.

Central government employees, MPs, judges and other dignitaries, are allotted residential accommodation in the national capital while they are in service and posted in Delhi.

After their term expires or ends prematurely, they are no longer eligible to occupy the accommodation. As per PRS Legislative, to evict a person from a residential accommodation, a Central government estate officer first issues a written notice to the individual concerned, after which he/she has to show cause within three working days as to why an eviction notice should not be issued against them.

(With PTI Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan