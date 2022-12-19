LPG Cylinders To Cost Rs 500 From April 1 For People Below Poverty Line In Rajasthan: CM Ashok Gehlot

RAJASTAN Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday announced that the families who are below the poverty lines associated with the Ujjwala scheme that are not being able to afford refills would be provided LPG cylinders for Rs 500 from April 1.

"The issue of price rise is serious. We will give 12 gas cylinders in a year at Rs 500 each to BPL families after April 1 next year. No one should remain deprived of benefits of government welfare schemes," he was quoted as saying by the news agency ANI.

Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre, Gehlot alleged that democracy is being weakened in the country and institutions such as the judiciary, the Election Commission and probe agencies are working under fear.