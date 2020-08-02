The production of domestic manufacturing of ventilator has been increased as compared to January, as there are more than 20 domestic manufacturers of ventilators presently.

According to the data, as on July 31, only 0.22 per cent of the active cases were on ventilators across the country, it stated.(File photo)

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: As India recorded the lowest fatality rate since the first lockdown, the Centre government decided to allow the export of indigenously made ventilators.

Giving a nod to the health ministry's proposal, the high-level Group of Ministers (GOM) on COVID-19 agreed to allow the export of indigenously made ventilators on Thursday.

The union health ministry in a statement supported the decision by saying that it was decided as India continues to maintain a progressively declining low rate of fatality among COVID-19 patients, which currently stands at 2.15 per cent, "which means fewer numbers of active cases are on ventilators". It also added highlighted a huge decline in its percentage and said that the case fatality rate has been continuously reducing from around 3.33% from mid-June.

According to the data, as on July 31, only 0.22 per cent of the active cases were on ventilators across the country, it stated.

"Now with the export of ventilators having been allowed, it is hoped that domestic ventilators would be in a position to find new markets in foreign countries," it said, adding that there has been substantial growth in the domestic manufacturing capacity of ventilators.

The health ministry also informed that the GoM's decision has been communicated to the Director-General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) for further action needed to facilitate the export of indigenously manufactured ventilators.



The production of domestic manufacturing of ventilator has been increased as compared to January, as there are more than 20 domestic manufacturers of ventilators presently.



However, in March, A prohibition/restriction on the export of ventilators was imposed to ensure the domestic availability of the machines to effectively fight COVID-19. Due to the restriction, all kinds of ventilators were prohibited for export with DGFT notification with effect from March 24.

Posted By: Simran Babbar