This comes at a time when the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government in Madhya Pradesh considering bringing a law against Love Jihad.

Bhopal | Jagran News Desk: The Madhya Pradesh Police on Monday said that it has arrested a man in Shahdol district under sections of state Freedom of Religion Act, 1968 for allegedly "trying to convert the faith of his wife".

The police informed that the man, who has been identified as Irshad, was harassing his wife, a Hindu woman, and her family and was "pressurising her to adapt to their culture and learn Urdu and Arabic languages".

"They were living together since 2018," news agency ANI quoted Bharat Dubey, SDPO, Dhanpur, Shahdol as saying.

This comes at a time when the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government in Madhya Pradesh considering bringing a law against Love Jihad. The state government has confirmed that it will probably table a law against the issue in the next assembly session and will make such crimes a "cognizable and non-bailable offence".

"One word 'Love Jihad' is doing rounds. We are making preparations to introduce the Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Bill, 2020 in Assembly. It will have provision for five years of rigorous imprisonment against those involved in forceful religious conversion and marriage by lure or fraud," state Home Minister Narottam Mishra had said earlier.

Love Jihad has become a point of discussion in India with several state government considering bringing a law against the act. Amid this, Uttar Pradesh on Saturday became the first state in India to bring law against the act.

Under the provisions of the new law, a marriage will be declared "null and void" if the conversion of a woman is solely for that purpose and those wishing to change their religion after marriage need to apply to the district magistrate. It also has a provision under which if someone returns to their original religion, it shall not be deemed a conversion.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma