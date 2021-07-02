The loud noise was heard in many parts of the city which included Sarjapur area, JP Nagar, Benson Town, Ulsoor, ISRO Layout, HSR Layout, South Bengaluru, and East Bengaluru. The local authorities are trying to find out whether the booming sound was from an jet of the Indian Air Force

Bengaluru | Jagran News Desk: A loud mysterious noise was heard in South Bengaluru on Friday that created panic among the people in the city, bringing back the memories of the sonic boom in May last year.

"It seems like a sonic boom. There is nothing on the ground. HAL is close by and over the past two days, Tejas sorties are happening. They are ready for delivery and before that, they do the final sortie check. It looks like a sonic boom as of now," said an official.

"We have sent our forces all over but there is nothing on the ground yet," the official added.

The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), on the other hand, has refused to comment on the incident. "Regular sorties of fighters and trainee aircraft take place from HAL airport. Today was no different. HAL can't comment on the sound," said HAL spokesperson Gopal Sutar

Meanwhile, several people took to Twitter and other social media sites and said that the windows were rattled by the huge noise. Some people also claimed that the noise was caused by a blast or an earthquake.

“Windows rattled after a huge sound...what was it, one more Sonic Boom?,” said a user on Instagram.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeeen