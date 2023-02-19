'Lost Trust Of People’: RJD MLA Dares Bihar CM Nitish Kumar To Contest From Any Constituency

BIHAR former agriculture minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLA Sudhakar Singh challenged Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to contest from any constituency and further said that the JD(U) leader has ‘lost the trust of the people.’

Singh, whose arrogance cost him a cabinet position in the Bihar government, disputed Nitish Kumar's claims of agricultural growth in Bihar. In a letter to Nitish Kumar, Singh mentioned ‘ his fondness for living in delusions, is bad for people.’

In the letter, he also mentioned that it is the responsibility of the head of the state government to uphold at least a basic level of honesty and devotion to duty towards the people of the state.

Sudhakar mentioned in the letter, “Earlier it was suspected that you lack it, but now after listening to the fabricated things said by you, it seems that there is no existence of duty, loyalty and honesty in your political life.”

While addressing the media in Patna, Nitish Kumar reacted dismissively to the accusations of Singh that the Bihar government is ‘anti-farmer’. “These people have no idea how much has been done by us for farmers and how much progress has been made in the agriculture sector,” the Bihar chief minister said while refusing to give any importance to Singh’s criticism.

While reacting to the stock-in-trade phrase used by Nitish Kumar, Singh said, "I agree with just one averment of yours that the people are supreme”. Singh further said that Nitish has lost the trust of the people and will lose the upcoming election.

"Do choose any constituency that suits you in the next elections. The people will show you that they, indeed, are supreme and you have lost their trust," Singh added.

Earlier in January, the RJD issued a show-cause notice to Ramghar MLA Sudhakar Singh over his alleged remarks against Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and asked him to submit his response within 15 days.

Meanwhile, the Bihar BJP spokesperson Nikhil Anand takes a jibe at JD(U) and RJD alliance and said, ‘In 2021, when we were alliance partners of JD(U), our MLC Tunnaji Pandey was suspended for speaking against Nitish ji. But today, the RJD is allowing Sudhakar Singh to have his way, busy as it is ensuring that Tejashwi Yadav occupies the top post as soon as possible. The CM is looking helpless".