'Lost Father To Politics Of Hate, Won't Lose Beloved Country': Rahul Gandhi Ahead Of Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra

Hours ahead of the starting of the mega Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday attended a prayer meeting at the Rajiv Gandhi Memorial in Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu and paid floral tribute at his father's memorial. After paying tributes, Rahul Gandhi, in an emotional note on Twitter, said that he lost his father due to the politics of hate, but will not lose the country to it.

"I lost my father to the politics of hate and division. I will not lose my beloved country to it too. Love will conquer hate. Hope will defeat fear. Together, we will overcome," Rahul Gandhi tweeted along with a picture of him paying respects to his father.

Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated in a suicide bombing in Sriperumbudur on May 21, 1991, by a terrorist of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Elam (LTTE).

After his visit to the memorial, Gandhi proceeded to Kanyakumari where Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin will present him with the Tricolour. The Congress leader will address a rally while officially kickstarting the Bharat Jodo Yatra. The yatra will proceed mainly through 12 states, including Himachal Pradesh, where Assembly polls are due later this year.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadhra, the Congress party's general secretary, on Tuesday asserted that through the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' people will be united on issues like inflation, and unemployment among other matters of public importance.

"We are starting a positive politics. We want to hear from you, we want to solve your problems. We want to unite our beloved country. Let's unite India together," Priyanka said in a Facebook video.

Politics today has turned a blind eye towards people and their issues, she added. "Political discussion today isn't focusing on the people of the country, it has taken a different turn altogether. Politics today has turned a blind eye towards people and their issues. Through this 'yatra' we want to bring out the problems and concerns of the common man," Priyanka said.

The senior Congress party leader urged people to join the 'yatra,' adding that people should unite to make the country prosperous. "Further information regarding the 'yatra' will be available on the website 'www.bharatjodoyatra.in', the citizens of the country can get in-depth detail about the 'yatra', the timing and the various states it's going to pass through", she added.

(With ANI Inputs)