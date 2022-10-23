'Lord Ram Is The Inspiration Behind Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas': PM Modi Says At Ayodhya Deepotsav

PRIME Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched the historic Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya on the eve of the festival of Diwali. He greeted the nation on this occasion and asserted the inspiration of "Ram" behind the government's "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikash" mission.

(Source: DD)

The Prime Minister also asserted the inspiration behind the renaming of the British-era Rajpath in the National Capital.

"From the teachings of 'Kartavya Bal' by Lord Shri Ram, we have come up with the 'Kartavya Path' to honour his governance and establish our identity globally... Lord Ram is the inspiration behind Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas—he took everyone along, did not leave anyone behind."

From the teachings of 'Kartavya Bal' by Lord Shri Ram, we have come up with the 'Kartavya Path' to honour his governance and establish our identity globally... Lord Ram is the inspiration behind Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas- he took everyone along, did not leave anyone behind: PM Modi

Prime Minister performed the Rajyabhishek of the symbolic Bhagwan Shree Ram in temple town.



Addressing the gathering, PM Modi said, "Shri Ramlala's 'Darshan' and then 'Rajyabhishek' of King Ram, this good fortune is obtained only by the grace of Lord Ram. When Shri Ram is consecrated, the ideals and values of Lord Rama become firm in us. Lord Ram is the inspiration behind Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas - he took everyone along, did not leave anyone behind,"

This was the sixth consecutive year for Ayodhya to celebrate the Deepotsav ahead of Diwali.

Modi said that we have to repeat our resolve to learn from "Ram".

"Lord Rama is called Maryada Purushottam. Maryada teaches us to have respect and to give respect. And Maryada is the realization is the duty itself. Ram does not leave anyone behind. Ram does not turn his face out of duty. Ram, therefore, embodies the spirit of India, which believes that our rights are self-evident by our duties. This Deepawali has come at a time when we have completed 75 years of independence. 'Sankalp Shakti' of Lord Ram will take India to new heights," he added.

Addressing the importance of "Ayodhya," Modi said the government is focusing on the development projects in the town.

PM went to the makeshift Ram Temple, offered prayers, and performed an "aarti" as soon as he arrived in Ayodhya for the celebrations.

22,000 volunteers are lighting more than 15 lakh lamps along the banks of the Saryu in the temple town.